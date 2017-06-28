Bitplay’s new lens system is ideal for mobile photo enthusiasts.
June 28, 2017 2:06 PM

New Bitplay lens system enhances iPhone picture capabilities

By Gregg Ellman

Special to the Herald

The Bitplay SNAP! 7 iPhone case system is a solid and affordable way to use the iPhone’s digital photography features to create a true photography experience.

I’ve always maintained a smartphone works well as a camera but can’t replace the features and quality of a DSLR system. The bitplay system starts with a nice case, which is a fine product even without the lens system. But if you get the case, then get the lenses to make this system rock.

The case ($49.99) features an add-on grip for a better ergonomic camera feel and allows users to hold with one hand in a way that fingers won’t block the lens. The case also has a shutter button that works through the volume button, giving the feel of a natural position like in point-and-shoot cameras.

There’s also a thread to attach a tripod and a wrist strap, and it can still be used as a phone with the case and grip attached.

The lens system is interchangeable and screws into the case for a secure hold and is built with pro-level optics for enhanced clarity. The lens system includes a full-frame fisheye/macro ($34.99), circular fisheye/macro ($34.99), standard wide angle/macro ($24.99), 3X telephoto ($39.99) and a variety of accessories. There’s also an HD wide angle EF 18-mm lens with cinema optics for $99.99.

If you’re not familiar with the different fisheye lenses, the circular fisheye is exactly as it sounds. It provides a round image, with black filling the edges of the shot. The full-frame fisheye produces a standard rectangle image, with a curved fisheye effect.

I tested the system at a family outing, which I thought would be a common setting that most people would use the system. I spent the day using the full-frame fisheye, telephoto and the 18-mm.

After using the lenses for a while and then switching back to the phone’s bare lenses, I felt like I was missing something. So I went back to using the lenses, mostly the fisheye, since it’s about three times wider than the existing lens. The 18-mm was impressive with its higher-quality optics, enabling users to see very little distortion on the edges.

The 18-mm has a much-higher construction quality than the other bitplay lenses. The system gives users more of a photography feel and enhances the images with the wide and telephoto optics.

The standard fisheye/macro and the wide-angle/macro are two-piece lenses. You snap the top optic off to remove the fisheye and the lens becomes a macro.

All of these lenses are constructed with high quality aluminum and include a storage pouch. They are available in black or white for the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6S and 6 Plus.

More: bitplayinc.com

Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman

