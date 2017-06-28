Fireworks that give a burn with the boom recalled before the Fourth of July

Some fireworks aren’t meant to go “boom.” Some that can put an unexpected “boom” and burn into your July 4 holiday have been recalled by American Promotional Events.
The company recalled TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks with a UPC code of 027736036561 because, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.”
Consumers with these fireworks are asked to return them for a refund. They can call American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com; at the company's website.
The recall notice says, “American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported.”
Comments