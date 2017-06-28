Rats, roaches and standing water: This week’s restaurant inspection report

Restaurant inspection reports from last week showed a cafe on Cortez Road West was still plagued by roaches until earlier this week.
▪ Inspectors made a fourth visit within 10 days to Mia’s Cafe, 3985 Cortez Road W., on June 19, where they found two live roaches. “Operator killed both roaches and removed their remains from the premises,” according to the report. On the previous three visits, inspectors recorded finding live roaches.
A week later, the establishment was cleared of all violations after a fifth visit from state inspectors.
▪ On June 16, inspectors visited Domino’s Pizza at 812 17th Ave. W., recorded issues with food temperatures and issued a stop sale. Per the report:
“Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from ambient temperature to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within four hours. See stop sale. At walk in cooler, observed cooked chicken wings portioned into plastic bags cooling at 45-58°F at approximately 16:10. Per operator, wings were not cooked or heated as wings arrive fully cooked. Per operator, wings were portioned at approximately 10am on the day of the inspection. Per operator, chicken wings had not been in use after being portioned at approximately 10 a.m. At approximately 16:25, observed cooked chicken wings portioned into plastic bags cooling in walk in cooler at 45-57°F. Observed condensation in plastic bags.”
Domino’s was also cited for improper employee and manager training. Inspectors instructed operators to call a DBPR contracted provider, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233, per the report, to address the issue.
Inspectors returned the same day and found no violations, according to the reports.
▪ Standing water on the kitchen floor at Longwood Athletic Club, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., and lack of required food manager certification caused inspectors to recommend an administrative complaint against the club, which operates a full-service restaurant. The restaurant’s “Doing Business As” name in state records is MealsFit4UFL LLC. A follow-up inspection is required, per the report.
▪ Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road W., was also cited for standing water on two prior inspection visits on April 24 and 25. The restaurant was given a time extension to fix the violation, but inspectors noted the standing water again on a June 20 inspection. Cody’s was given another time extension, per the report.
▪ Wong Kai Imports, 5404 33rd St. E., is a “retail and wholesale store providing ethnic food goods,” according to the store’s Facebook page. The establishment is inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. During an inspection on June 26, inspectors recorded 12 categories of violations, including “Adequate screening or other protection against pests not provided” and “Effective measures are not being taken to exclude pests from the processing areas protect against the contamination of food on the premises by pests.”
The inspectors ordered Wong Kai Imports to stop using certain bulk food containers and utensils “until it can be brought into compliance.” Under this section of the report, inspectors noted that the establishment had a rodent infestation. A follow-up inspection is required, per the report.
