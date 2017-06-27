David Zalubowski AP
June 27, 2017 2:08 PM

Bradenton laundromat changes hands for more than $2 million

Herald staff report

A Bradenton laundromat recently sold for more than $2 million, according to Manatee County records.

Tan Enterprises Bradenton Inc. sold the Select Coin Laundry at 105 21st Ave. W. for $2.25 million to Bayshore Laundromat Inc. The nearly 6,000-square-foot property was built in 1977, county records show.

The week’s top two transactions, both more than $3 million, were island homes.

The home at 103 79th St. in Holmes Beach went for $3.525 million, while the property at 519 Blue Heron Drive on Anna Maria Island went for $3.2 million.

