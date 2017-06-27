Business

June 27, 2017 12:32 PM

Publix recalls Tropical Medley Mix out of Listeria concern

Herald staff report

Publix Super Markets issued a voluntary recall for Publix Tropical Medley Mix because it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes after receiving notification of the potential contamination from its supplier of dried apricot.

The 5.7-ounce clear plastic containers of the mix were sold at Publix locations in in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina with a UPC of 41415088586. All use by dates are being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased the Tropical Medley Mix can return the product to their local store for a full refund. Those with additional questions can call 1-800-242-1227 or visit publix.com.

