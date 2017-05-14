Business calendar for week of May 15-20, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host a members-only Bagels & Benefits members reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at its Lakewood Ranch office, McClure Center, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. The reception will offer an orientation regarding the numerous benefits available to members. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Manasota SCORE: Marketing Plan, a Simple Steps for Starting Your Business workshop will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. The workshop will cover how to use successful marketing principles to attract and retain customers and will teach attendees to learn to identify product/service pricing strategies and determine customer demographics and buying habits. Cost: $25. Information: manasota.score.org.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Join Health Links Florida for the Chamber’s workshop “Health Links Florida Roadmap to Wellbeing” from 7:45-9 a.m. Tuesday at 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Learn easy ways to create a work wellness committee. The event if free. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host its members-only Power Connection Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at The Ranch Grill, 14475 S.R. 70 E., Lakewood Ranch. This casual networking event allows members to connect one-on-one while enjoying lunch. Each attendee is invited to give a one-minute commercial to introduce or promote their business and/or services. Cost: $15. Reservations are required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host its monthly Coffee Club from 7:45-9 a.m. Thursday at Rice’s Appliance & Outdoor Power, 6430 14th St. W., Bradenton. Enjoy great networking and updates on Chamber programs and events. $10, free for members. Reservations are not required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host 2017 Project TEACH from 7:30-10 a.m. Friday. The project is designed to increase career awareness among 4th grade students and to stress the importance of first impressions. The programs begins at 7:30 a.m. with a volunteer orientation breakfast at Freedom Village, sponsored by Manatee Education Foundation. Volunteers then travel to their assigned school and spend one hour with the students. In the classroom, volunteers present several activities stressing first impressions and career opportunities. At the end of the program, the students design business cards based on what they want to be when they grow up. For information, contact the Chamber at 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com/events.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: a networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: noon.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. For appointments, call 941-747-6797.
To list a business meeting or event, email Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday before publication; items must include full address of meeting place, date and time of event, and a telephone number.
Comments