Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota counties

Jeffrey S. Goethe recently participated in a two-day continuing-education seminar presented by the Florida Bar and lectured on the subject of rights of surviving spouse, covering Florida’s homestead protections, exempt property rights and elective share rights. Goethe is partner at Barnes, Walker, Goethe, Hoonhout, Perron & Shea, PLLC. He serves on the executive council of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section. He is board certified by the Florida Bar in the area of Wills, Trusts and Estates.
Jason Bartz was appointed to the board of directors of the Kiwanis Foundation. Bartz is a Bradenton Kiwanis Club member and has served as a member of the club’s board of directors. Bartz is employed by NDC Construction Company. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of South Florida and an MBA from Florida State University.
Jeff Prater received the Manager of the Year Award for the Re/Max Florida Region. Prater is one of the managing brokers at Re/Max Alliance Group. The award was given from nominations received by Re/Max broker/owners throughout Florida. He holds a mining engineering degree from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology and an associate degree in electronics from ITT Technical Institute. Her serves on and chairs numerous committees for the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee and served on the board of directors of the Manatee Association of Realtors.
Susie Bowie, executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, Amanda Horne, co-owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar, and Dr. Jan Pullen, head of school at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School, were recognized as the 2017 Women’s Resource Center’s “Wonder Women” at its founders’ legacy luncheon. Each individual was honored for their outstanding contributions to the community and/or professional activities in the areas of business, community leadership, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship or lifetime achievement.
Greg Sheller and his team earned the Re/Max Platinum Club Award, which recognizes high-producing Re/Max associates based on performance. Sheller is a broker/associate and his team consists of buyer agents, Roy Middleton and Karen Strickland, and assistant Pam Klein, all at Re/Max Alliance Group.
Carol Butera is the new executive director at The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation. She will begin her duties mid-July. She serves as vice president of Children First, Inc. She holds a master’s degree from Ohio State University and is a certified fundraising executive.
Alejandro Sanchez has joined Fox Business Group as an account executive intern.
