Opportunities abound to leave an impact in the Bradenton area

One of my favorite things about my job is having the opportunity to work with people and organizations that are dedicated to making the Bradenton area a better place for everyone.
Through their efforts, we have grown into one of the country’s friendliest cities, and one where chances to volunteer attract residents and visitors alike.
With opportunities to give back, support sustainable operations, help protect area wildlife and more, those looking to leave an impact on our community (or leave impacted by those who have committed their lives to doing so) do not have to look too far.
Volunteering
▪ Habitat for Humanity: Manatee Habitat builds homes that are designed and built for sustainable and affordable living for families in need. Since 2011, the affiliate has implemented a variety of “green” construction techniques for new home construction to create a more efficient and healthy Habitat home. And, volunteers are always welcomed.
▪ Southeastern Guide Dogs: There are many opportunities to volunteer at the facility that, since 1982, has matched more than 2,500 dogs to people with visual impairments. For a small donation, visitors can spend time at Puppy Kindergarten, where they can play with future guide dogs and help them to prepare for future service. Help is also needed cleaning kennels, preserving the grounds and even raising puppies.
▪ The Chiles “Plate to Preserve” Oyster Project: At Perico Preserve, families learn the importance of sustaining healthy oyster beds. Adults and children can volunteer to help rebuild hard oyster beds out of recycled shell material in surrounding estuaries, which provide a place for oysters and other marine life to thrive while also naturally filtering the water and improving its quality.
Sustainable organizations
▪ Bunker Hill Vineyard and Winerr: The family-run winery is arguably the greenest winery in the world. Bunker Hill uses only Florida grapes, no juices, concentrates or imports, and composts 100 percent of sentiments from the wine-making process. Other highlights include:
▪ Recycled bottles: Not a single bottle of wine has left Bunker Hill in a new bottle. More than 26,000 recycled bottles are received from customers annually.
▪ A solar-powered irrigation system that uses water collected from a seep spring.
▪ Additional considerations, including: Real cork, no labels and shipping containers made from recycled materials.
Protecting wildlife
Anna Maria Turtle Watch: Our area hosts one of the highest concentrations of loggerhead sea turtle nests in the Gulf of Mexico and, for the past 28 years, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch (and its close to 90 volunteers) have worked to coordinate conservation efforts for roughly 12 miles of shoreline. Throughout the summer, visitors can shadow federally permitted volunteers on nesting beach tours, nest excavation tours and Turtle Talks during which visitors observe staff analyzing nests, hatched and unhatched shells, and learn about the important role the turtles play in the area’s marine ecosystems.
The Parker Manatee Aquarium at the South Florida Museum: Home to Snooty, the Guinness World Record-holding “Oldest Living Manatee in Captivity,” the aquarium is a second-stage rehabilitation facility providing a temporary home for manatees that will be released back into the wild after treatment. Visitors can meet Snooty and learn about manatee habitat, nutrition and physiology, and what to do when they encounter manatees in the wild. The aquarium has housed 30 manatees with Snooty as part of the rehabilitation program.
We are only scratching the surface. I encourage all residents looking to leave a lasting impression on our area to consider volunteering for a day, helping out for a week, supporting sustainable operations and/or donating to a great cause.
Together we can make our great home even greater.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
