Big Frog of Bradenton specializes in custom T-shirt designs

A husband-and-wife team, Matt and Mary Baehr, recently opened Manatee County’s first Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More store in Tara’s Twelve Oaks Plaza, 7266 55th Ave. E.
“We had a great opening day (May 3) and a great first week,” Mary Baehr said.
The high-tech garment decorating business allows customers to design their own clothing, selecting T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies and more from a color wall, and choosing from a palette of colors to envision how the finished product will look.
“We have graphics designers on staff. Clients can come in with an idea and we’ll make it like they want it to be. There are lots of different ideas,” Mary Baehr said.
Big Frog offers 24-hour turnaround on stock items, free professional design assistance, no minimum purchases, and no art charges or set up fees, Matt Baehr said.
Once a design is prepared, it is sent from the computer directly to the garment printer, emerging within minutes. It is then heat pressed to safely dry the colors.
The product can be washed in hot or cold water without risking damage, cracking or peeling.
“We like helping with small businesses that need only five or six shirts,” Mary Baehr said.
Big Frog can produce large quantities of shirts, as needed. One of the franchise’s first customers was Palmetto Little League, for which it produced about 120 uniforms.
Mary Baehr, owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More in East Manatee
The company also prints designs on drink koozies, mouse pads, tot bags, aprons, towels and more.
Screen printing and embroidery are available, and shirts start at $17.99.
Big Frog offers discounts for volume purchases and welcomes the opportunity to work with community organizations, schools, sports teams and churches.
Prior to opening the new franchise, the Baehrs lived in Bradenton from 2012-14, when Matt was program manager for IMG soccer.
“We moved to Washington, D.C., but found every opportunity that we could to come back to Bradenton to visit. We had so many friends and connections here. We thought it would be great to move back here,” Mary Baehr said.
When they learned about Big Frog through a magazine article, the Baehrs reached out and learned they could launch a franchise in Bradenton.
They chose Twelve Oaks Plaza near I-75 and State Road 70 for its easy access to Bradenton, Palmetto and Sarasota.
The staff includes store manager Jennifer Russell and three graphic designers.
“The plaza has great restaurants, and all of our neighbors have been welcoming and excited to have us here,” Mary Baehr said.
The Baehrs have a strong retail background. Matt is vice president of content and communications for Data and Marketing Association, and Mary does market research consulting.
Big Frog is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and at other times by appointment. For more information, call 941-251-1200 or visit bigfrog.com/bradenton.
