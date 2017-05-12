Convention Center hotel will include a rooftop bar

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:32 Video shows what new convention center hotel in Palmetto will look like Pause 1:47 Big Frog of Bradenton opens custom T-shirt design 1:37 First homes under construction at Lakewood Ranch Waterside 0:37 Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case 1:13 Palmetto tries to answer questions with spring game approaching 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 0:47 Wildfire continues to burn south of apartment complex 0:51 Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A 3D rendering of the Bradenton Area Convention Center hotel was revealed at a National Tourism Week event hosted by the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on Friday. The hotel will be located just next to the convention center at 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau