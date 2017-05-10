Top property transactions in Manatee top $42 million

Denver-based National Storage Affiliates bought more land in Manatee County last month, signifying the company’s continued expansion across the country.
NSA Property Holdings LLC bought 44,000 square feet of storage space located on the southwest corner of the State Road 64 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection from Hide-Away Storage affiliated company Lakewood Ranch Express Storage LLC for $5.5 million, according to county records.
Hide-Away bought the three-acre property two years ago from Pennsylvania-based Portal Crossing RT 64 LLC for $1.4 million. A few months later, the storage facilities were constructed.
Steve Wilson, Hide-Away’s founder and biggest shareholder, said in October that Hide-Away was working on its own company growth at the same time that NSA expands its nationwide footprint.
Apartment building changes hands
The Bradenton Reserve Apartments, 6050 34th St. W., were sold by Davie-based Bradenton Reserve LLC to Wynnewood, Pennsylvania-based Merion Bradenton Reserve LP at the end of April for $19 million.
Merion Bradenton Reserve LP is an affiliate of Merion Realty Partners.
The 166-unit complex adjacent to IMG Academy was built more than two decades ago. It was sold to Bradenton Reserve more than two years ago for $11.2 million, per county records.
Rehabilitation facility sells for $15.5 million
Great Neck, New York-based Manatee Realty LLC recently bought Manatee Springs Care and Rehabilitation facility, 5627 9th St. E., for $15.5 million from Roswell, Georgia-based Florida Reliance Properties LLC.
The 74,000-square-foot facility was sold from Bradenton THCI Holding Company LLC to Florida Reliance Properties more than four years ago for $13 million, according to county records.
The facility opened in 1985 and is licensed to hold 120 residents, including eight private rooms, according to FloridaHealthFinder.gov. Manatee Springs offers aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy services.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
