New DreamWave Genie supports foreign languages

All the DreamWave Genie needs is a command from one of 21 languages to perform a variety of features, including many morning chores.
The innovative multi-function device, marketed as a premium virtual voice assistant Bluetooth speaker, is simple to use. Moreover, it’s lightweight and portable with a topside powerful 5W speaker that pumps out 360-degree sound.
It pairs with a device in about 30 seconds, and the volume can be controlled from the speaker or the mobile device.
The voice assistant responds to commands in 21 languages with operating systems using Apple Siri or Google Now. The languages recognized are Arabic, Chinese, Taiwanese, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai and Turkish.
Using an iPhone 7, I got the weather forecast, responded to a few text messages and launched my playlist before my coffee started to brew.
The Genie is splash-proof and dust resistant with an IPX5 rating. With an 1,800 mAh lithium battery, the Genie promises 10 hours of use before needing a charge.
Normally priced at $69.99, the DreamWave Genie is available on Kickstarter for as little as $40. The first units are expected to ship in July.
More: dreamwaveus.com
HDTV ANTENNA
The Terk amplified multi-directional HDTV antenna ($59.99, available in mid-May) helps cord-cutters get instant access to local broadcast network TV channels in high definition.
Dual stage amplifier technology enables users to receive HD channels with the best picture and sound possible. Users can see what is available on the Terk website by entering their zip code.
Set up is simple after finding the best location for the antenna in the house. Terk recommends putting the antenna on a flat surface within reach of the TV and facing the direction of the broadcaster’s tower.
With the TV off, plug the included coaxial cable from the Terk to the TV, then connect the power cord to a power outlet. Turn on the TV and put it in scan mode to find channels.
A three-way (dual, preamp, bypass) switch lets users adjust the amplifier for different TV signals and is explained in the manual. It’s recommended that most users keep the switch in the dual position for best performance.
More: terk.com
SMART SHOE
Like me, you probably had no idea there was such a thing as a smart shoe, but a company called Digitsole has introduced the first complete collection of connected footwear showcasing 10 new models.
This includes a full functional auto-lacing smart shoe, which also sends critical data via Bluetooth 4.0 to a smartphone app (iOS and Android).
From the outside, the shoes are fashionable, but it’s what’s inside that makes them a gem.
Just tap the app to heat the insoles to 113 degrees, track steps and distance, count calories burned and automatically tighten the fit. Some models will analyze walking and posture, while others will control the height of the telescopic heel.
There are models for men, women and children. Each shoe has a rechargeable battery, good for about 500 charges. Heating will cause the battery to run out in 6-8 hours, while most other features will last for a week.
The shoes are expected to be available in September and range from $149 to $349.
More: digitsole.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
