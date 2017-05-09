Business

May 09, 2017 12:54 PM

Faces in business: Michael Fricchione

Michael Fricchione

Owner/operator

Michael’s 40+ Fitness Center, Palm Aire Plaza, 5881 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: To have good health. Good health is priceless in business and in anything else.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I am doing what I always wanted to do. I am a personal trainer and work with individuals ages 40 and up. It has been my passion for a long time.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: When I was diagnosed with cancer and they gave me two months to live ...

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Right over here in the Manatee/Sarasota area, and from here to the island of Sicily in Italy.

Angie Monroe

