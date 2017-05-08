Taking mom out for Mother’s Day? Here’s everything you need to know

The Bradenton-Sarasota restaurant scene has plenty to offer mom on Mother’s Day this year, including sushi, brunch buffets and craft projects for moms and youngsters.
Most places encourage reservations. To get a spot, make plans early.
Bradenton area
▪ Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., will offer a brunch and dinner to celebrate moms on Sunday. The brunch buffet begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The buffet includes mini desserts, cooked-to-order omelets, seafood, hand-rolled sushi and carved prime rib. Pier 22 paired with ArtCenter Manatee to give the first 150 kids younger than 12 years old a craft packet, which includes all of the materials needed to make a personalized gift for mom. For dinner, the riverside restaurant will offer a special menu. For more details or to make a reservation, visit pier22dining.com or call the restaurant at 941-748-8087. Cost: $34.95 per adult, $14.95 per child
▪ Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., will bring mom a complimentary glass of Prosecco on Sunday. The restaurant will be serving its regular menu, complimented by a 12-cask wine bar, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/ or call 941-896-9660. Cost: A la carte
▪ Riverside Reef and Grill, 995 Riverside Drive, Palmetto, will host a Mother’s Day brunch buffet in its second-floor Riverside Room with seatings at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. To view what the breakfast-lunch spread will offer, visit riverhousereefandgrill.com. Make reservations by calling 941-729-0616 or emailing reservations@riverhousereef.com. Cost: $34 per adult, $15 for children ages 6 to 12 and children younger than 5 eat free.
▪ enRich Bistro, 5629 Manatee Ave. W., has a brunch buffet ready for mom from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., along with a complimentary “Mom-osa,” or another non-alcoholic beverage of her choice. The brunch includes an eggs Benedict bar, enRich French toast, other breakfast favorites, shrimp and grits, fried chicken and other lunch selections. For the full menu, visit enrichbistro.com/events-at-enrich/mothers-day-brunch-2017. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 941-792-0990. Cost: $34 per adult, $18 for children under 12
▪ Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez, will host its third Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the upstairs Neptune Room. The Mother’s Day brunch menu includes all of the Seafood Shack’s breakfast, salad, entree and bakery items, including Chef Gerard Jesse’s spin on southern fried chicken and waffles, a bevy of seafood favorites and a made-to-order omelet station. A professional photographer will also be on hand to take family photos. Cost for brunch: $34.95 per adult, $14.95 per child age 5 to 12, children younger than 4 eat free with a paying adult. The bottom level of the Seafood Shack will remain open for regular hours and serve the regular menu, as well.
▪ The Polo Bar & Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, has a Mother’s Day buffet scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch includes a seafood bar, a made-to-order mac and cheese bar, two chef stations and a pastry table, among other selections. To view the full menu, visit pologrillandbar.com/calendar/mothers-day-2017. For reservations, visit the website or call 941-782-0899, ext. 2. Cost: $39.95 per adult, $19.95 per child age 12 and younger, children younger than 4 eat free.
Sarasota area
▪ Enjoy a tea party and brunch with mom at the Powel Crosley Estate, 8474 N. Tamiami Trail, at a 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. seating. Indoor and bayfront seating is available. For more information on the menu, visit crosleysupperclub.com. To make reservations, call 941-312-0000. No tickets are sold at the door. Cost: $44 per adult, $27 per child ages 3-10 and children younger than age 2 eat free.
▪ Yuniku, 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, will feature its usual deals as well as an extended happy hour from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, as well as a buy-one, get-one-half-off deal on bottles of wine. To view Yuniku’s menu and running dinner, lunch, hibachi and sushi specials, visit yunikufl.com. Call the restaurant at 941-993-1112.
▪ Seasons 52, 170 University Town Center Drive, has a Sunday brunch available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the brunch menu, which features two new dishes, the braised beef short rib hash and an orange marmalade parfait mini, or to make reservations, visit seasons52.com or call 941-702-9652. Cost: A la carte.
▪ The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Drive, is offering a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch menu features endless mimosas and classic brunch dishes. The entire spread can be viewed and reservations can be made at thecapitalgrille.com. Call the restaurant at 941-256-3647. Cost: $12 for endless mimosas, $49 per adult, $15 per child.
▪ The Table Creekside, 5365 S. Tamiami Trail, will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with unlimited mimosas available for $15. Main features of the brunch menu include steak and eggs, elephant ear French toast and mardi gras, a dish featuring jumbo gulf shrimp, tasso gravy and poached egg. A kid’s brunch menu is also available for children age 12 and younger. The Table’s full menu will also be available. For more information on the menu, visit tablesrq.com. To make reservations, call 941-921-9465. Cost: A la carte.
Comments