Gas prices continue downward trend in Bradenton-Sarasota

Gas prices have been falling at a steady rate since reaching a 20-month high late last month, and Bradenton-Sarasota motorists should expect more of the same this week.
Further, look for continued declines in costs as we head toward Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer.
According to the AAA daily fuel tracker, Monday marked the 17th consecutive day costs have fallen across the two-county area. Since peaking at $2.44 on April 21, the average price in the Bradenton-Sarasota region has fallen to $2.34 during the past two-and-a-half weeks.
If this trend holds, gasoline will be near or below year-ago levels by Memorial Day, and rival prices seen last summer.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins
Because of high production rates from U.S. refineries, lower-than-expected demand and a recent drop in crude oil costs, gas prices are continuing their plunge to year-ago levels.
“If this trend holds, gasoline will be near or below year-ago levels by Memorial Day, and rival prices seen last summer,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
The Florida average on Memorial Day 2016 was $2.25, and prices averaged $2.19 from June 1-Aug. 31. This year, analysts are predicting prices could plunge toward the $2 mark.
That’s certainly welcomed news considering some projections had prices reaching between $2.70 and $3 this summer.
The Bradenton-Sarasota area ($2.34) ranks among the state’s least-expensive metro areas, along with Orlando ($2.33), Pensacola ($2.34) and Tampa-St. Petersburg ($2.34).
According to Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey or more than 300 area outlets, Manatee County stations were averaging $2.33 per gallon on Monday, down from $2.40 a week earlier. Sarasota County stations were at $2.37, down from $2.40. Nearby, stations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties were both averaging $2.32.
“Gasoline prices in much of the country are eroding at a time of year when such a downward fall is anything but par for the course,” said Patrick DeHaan, a GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. “Prices now lay on the fringe of falling under the same point as last year as this year’s usual spring rally has been the weakest in recent memory.”
17Consecutive days gas prices have fallen across the Bradenton-Sarasota region, according to AAA.
The Bradenton-Sarasota area ranks among the state’s least-expensive metro areas, along with Orlando ($2.33), Pensacola ($2.34) and Tampa-St. Petersburg ($2.34).
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.46), Miami ($2.41) and Fort Lauderdale ($2.41) continue to be the most expensive.
The statewide average on Monday was $2.36, just above the national average of $2.35.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments