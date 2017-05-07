Hiring, training and retaining employees is costly endeavor

Talent. Regardless of the nature of your business, it takes a well-equipped workforce to power a high-performing organization.
When it comes time to recruit, train and retain talent, why are some organizations just throwing money like darts and hoping to hit the target? It takes time, effort and an investment to hire, train and keep great employees.
It makes me think of spinning a prize wheel at Denver’s Elitch Gardens and holding my breath that the arrow will land on a winner. $1. $2. $5. My daughter standing next to me, fidgeting and biting her fist with anticipation because she must have that giant stuffed bear.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s only a few bucks and now my kid has something she has clearly always dreamed of. A giant bear. That I, of course, get stuck lugging around the park.
When it comes to your employees, why do you spin the wheel and cross your fingers hoping for a winner? Why are you throwing away money and then hanging on to something that just drags you down? Because you are in a pinch and need someone right now?
This isn’t a cheap game. We are talking hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars here.
This is important stuff.
Your business, your livelihood, your investment.
Your risk.
It starts with recruitment
Take some time to put together a detailed job description. Include the story of your organization, talk about the company’s values. It’s not just about finding the right employee who perfectly fits the job description. It’s key to hire people who also fit in your company culture.
Resumes are important, but in the end they are just words on paper. What strengths do your candidates really possess? Have them complete an assessment as part of the application process. Personality and skills assessments are available to you for a very low cost.
Never stop training
Train your new employees. Train existing employees. Provide opportunities for career advancement that are tied to skills.
In the 2015-16 program year, CareerSource Suncoast provided employers in our region with $327,018 to support on-the-job training for new employees. CareerSource Florida wrote $42,000 in contracts for employed worker training (existing employees.) There is assistance out there, so take advantage of it.
Retain employees
It doesn’t stop with recruiting quality employees and then training them. Create a high-performing culture and focus on your employees’ well-being. Be a mentor.
Instead of reacting to the immediate need of filling an open position, challenge yourself to be proactive and learn about local resources before you have that urgent need.
That’s what CareerSource Suncoast is trying to achieve with the State of Talent Conference on May 19. Our goal is to bring together our region’s greatest thought-leaders in the areas of recruitment, training and retention. We want our communities to thrive, for businesses to grow and be successful.
Learn more at stateoftalent.org.
Be strategic
Take the time, effort and investment to create a well-equipped workforce. It’s not effective to spin a wheel and hold your breath hoping that you will win.
While it may be exciting at first, you don’t want to be stuck lugging around a giant stuffed bear.
Unless, of course, it’s for your kid.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
