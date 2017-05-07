Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota counties

Curtis D. Hamlin has been appointed chairman of the Community Associations Institute Florida Legislative Alliance, Mary R. Hawk has been appointed by The Florida Bar to serve on its 12th Circuit Grievance Committee, and Bryony G. Swift has been appointed by The Florida Bar to serve on its Diversity and Inclusion Standing Committee. Hamlin and Hawk are principals, and Swift is an associate attorney at the law firm of Porges, Hamlin, Knowles & Hawk, P.A.
Jenn Kelly is the new account executive/copywriter at Fox Business Group. Kelly previously worked in education and holds a master’s degree in English.
Erin McLeod won a 2017 Women in Business Leadership Award at the annual Hear Me Roar luncheon. Each year, women business leaders are nominated. Winners and finalists are invited to join the Women in Business Leadership Circle for a year-long business initiative. McLeod is president and CEO of Friendship Centers.
