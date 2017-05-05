Small Business Chamber plans its inaugural expo

The Small Business Chamber of Commerce of Manasota has announced its first small business expo, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 13 at the Holiday Inn Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch, 6231 Lake Osprey Drive.
The organization, founded by Andy Fox and German Calderon in December 2013, started as a business card exchange group and has become a non-profit, educational and networking organization, with a board of nine members.
Meeting from 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Cheers to Wine, 8225 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch, the group has grown to 43 paid members, said Jean Fox, who assists her husband Andy.
“They started in German’s office, just a couple of people getting together,” Jean Fox said.
After the death of Calderon in October 2014, Andy and Jean Fox kept the organization going.
“The expo is mainly a way to showcase our members. They are all small businesses from all walks of life,” said Rosemarie Pearcey, who serves as the group’s treasurer. Annual dues are $50.
Twenty-six companies have signed on for the business expo, ranging from SendOutCards, Origami Owl, Soul to Soul Yoga, Actionomics Enterprises, Modernpoet and more.
The public is invited and admission is free.
The expo can handle several more exhibitors, Andy Fox said.
For more information about the expo, contact Pearcey at 941-356-9017.
For more information about the Small Business Chamber of Commerce of Manasota, visit smallbizchamber.com.
