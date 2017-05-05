Ready for $2 gas again? Those days could be returning ... soon

The Bradenton-Sarasota area has one of the lowest averages for gas prices across Florida, and one petroleum analyst is predicting even better news:
Costs will plunge toward the $2 mark this summer.
Because of a downturn in oil prices – they’re at their lowest level since November – and demand that has been weaker than expected, look for big discounts at the pump as we head toward summer, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
13Consecutive days gas prices have fallen across Florida since peaking at $2.47 last month.
Jenkins said the state average – $2.38 per gallon on Friday – should continue to drop and could rival the $2.25 price tag of last Memorial Day when the unofficial start of summer arrives later this month.
Moreover, as we head closer to the July 4 holiday, motorists could start seeing stations “selling gasoline near $2 a gallon,” Jenkins said.
Falling rack prices will continue delivering steady discounts at the pump.
On Friday, AAA said the average price in the Bradenton-Sarasota region was $2.36 per gallon, trailing only Pensacola ($2.35) and Orlando ($2.35), while matching Tampa-St. Petersburg.
Since peaking at $2.47 last month, gas prices across the Sunshine State have declined for 13 consecutive days, totaling 7 cents. The statewide average on Friday was 5 cents less than a week ago, but 17 cents more than this time last year.
“These falling rack prices will continue delivering steady discounts at the pump,” Jenkins said.
