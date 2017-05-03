Mall at UTC hosting ‘All About Mom’ event on Saturday

The inaugural “All About Mom” event will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday at The Mall at University Town Center and will feature live entertainment, fashion shows, retailer stations and the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.
The event will include three fashion shows in Saks Court. Themed stations hosted by mall retailers will offer massages, styling sessions, makeovers, mini-manicures, a bauble bar and food sampling. Additionally, the first 100 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with items from supporting retailers, including Lilly Pulitzer, Pandora, Saks Fifth Avenue, J.Jill and Sephora.
“We are thrilled to offer our guests the chance to create memories and celebrate mom on her special day,” said Lauren Clark, the marketing and sponsorship director for The Mall at UTC. “The ‘All About Mom’ event is the perfect opportunity to pamper moms of all ages and treat them to a unique collection of experiences they’re sure to love.”
For more information, visit mallatutc.com/events.
Comments