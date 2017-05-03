Thousands already running to WalkBradenton.com

Just days after Realize Bradenton launched its interactive WalkBradenton.com website, more than 11,000 people have taken advantage of the site that offers users a chance to get to know downtown Bradenton in a whole new perspective.
Realize Bradenton unveiled the site on April 19 that guides residents and visitors to places to 145 locations to sleep, eat, drink, see public art and get to know the city’s historical value.
Johnette Isham, Realize Bradenton’s executive director, said a pleasant surprise has been the number of hits to locate the 58 pieces of public art in downtown locations. More than 2,500 people thus far have sought out the artwork and the most number of hits, about 3,400, have searched out local eating and drinking establishments.
“Businesses are telling us that people are already making reservations through WalkBradenton.com,” Isham said.
A 2010 Knight Foundation three-year study of the organization’s 26 Knight Cities where Knight Ridder used to own newspapers ranked Bradenton residents among the happiest of all Knight Cities.
“But where we fell short is our younger residents felt less a part of the community and that’s why the work we do with our young people is so important to our future,” Isham said. “We want more people talking about downtown.”
It’s all about creating buzz and Realize Bradenton continues that mission knowing that kind of excitement draws people into the urban core. “And the more people you bring, the more economic growth you get,” Isham said.
While it’s a valuable tool for visitors coming to Bradenton, it’s proven to be an eye opener for residents who may not realize how much their own city has to offer. Realize Bradenton communication manager Jeremy Piper was born and raised in Bradenton and was part of building WalkBradenton.com.
“As we were building the website, I was really intrigued with the historical aspect and learned things I didn’t know,” Piper said.
Expansion of the website is planned. Isham said during the summer, Realize Bradenton will be implementing the second phase of the site, which will include oral history videos. With suggestions from city emergency responders, the site also will be updated to include locations of the Bradenton Police Department and city fire stations as public safety component.
“This is all great stuff,” Mayor Wayne Poston said.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
