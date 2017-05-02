Business

May 02, 2017 2:46 PM

Faces in business: Jerry Dunn

Jerry Dunn

Sales Director

Westminster Towers & Shores, 1533 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Do something that you are passionate about. If you do not believe in what you’re doing, why would everybody else believe you. And that is a big part of the live care retirement business.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Air Force pilot. I found that I couldn’t have because I wore glasses. I actually got into the retirement business immediately after graduation. Have been in this business ever since and I really do not want to do anything else. I like this job a lot.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: I quit another job to start a marketing project for a failing live care retirement facility on the east coast. The owners would actually close the project if it didn’t work. My marketing team and I did turn it around and when we left it was the No. 1 community of the entire country as it was 99-100 percent occupied.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I’d start right here in Florida. I traveled a lot but when the day comes when I can I look forward to travel, I’d get in a motorhome exploring our beautiful country.

