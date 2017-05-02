Handheld massagers can start shooting flames and burn your body parts

Enough people looking for a momentary “ahhhhh” from a handheld massager got an “AHHHHH!” from getting burned that HoMedics recalled 400,000 handheld massagers on Tuesday.
Three models are covered in this recall: the HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat; the HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager; and the PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat. Consumers should stop using the massagers and contact HoMedics for a refund in the form of a credit for any replacement HoMedics product.
The company also wants to give consumers instruction on removing the cord, which is where the problem starts. If the cord breaks near the base of the massager, wires can get exposed. Exposed wires mean shock and burn hazards.
“HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames coming from the massagers,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice reads. “There have been 15 reports of burn injuries to consumers’ fingers and other parts of the body.”
The massagers were sold nationwide at numerous stores from August 2013 through this February. Massager owners can contact HoMedics at 888-803-0509 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
