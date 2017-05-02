TSA PreCheck enrollment program returning to SRQ

You’re at the airport early, more than the requisite two hours early, in fact, only to encounter a seemingly endless security checkpoint line. The frustration and anxiety of potentially missing your flight quickly escalate.
If you travel regularly and are eager to avoid all of that, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will host another temporary Transportation Security Administration PreCheck enrollment event next month.
SRQ will host its second TSA PreCheck event of the year June 5-9 and June 12-16 at the ticket counters between Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Times are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The cost is $85 per person and covers five years in the program that aims to screen passengers more efficiently.
According to the TSA, nearly 5 million have signed up for the program. Travelers in the program, which was unveiled in October 2011, do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts at the more than 450 pre-check security lanes that are available at 180 airports in the United States that have a PreCheck line. Family members ages 12 and under traveling with a PreCheck-approved parent or guardian also can take part in the expedited screening process.
Enrolled members receive a Known Traveler Number that is entered when making an airline reservation. The boarding pass is flagged with that number, which passengers show at the security gate to get into the PreCheck line.
Those interested should visit identogo.com/precheck, choose “start application now,” then “apply now” and complete steps one through four.
Once that is finished, choose Sarasota and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as the location. There you can select an appointment time for the two-week enrollment event.
Those applying need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport, or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. Also, fingerprints will be taken as part of a background check during the in-person enrollment session.
More information about the program is available on the homepage of tsa.gov.
TSA PreCheck participating airlines
- Aeromexico
- Air Canada
- Alaska Airlines
- Allegiant Air
- American Airlines
- Aruba Airlines
- Avianca
- Boutique Airlines
- Cape Air
- Delta Air Lines
- Emirates
- Etihad Airways
- Frontier Airlines
- Hawaiian Airlines
- JetBlue Airways
- Key Lime Air
- Lufthansa
- Miami Air International
- OneJet
- Seaborne Airlines
- Southern Airways Express
- Southwest Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
- Sun Country Airlines
- Sunwing Airlines
- United Airlines
- Virgin America
- Virgin Atlantic
- WestJet
- Xtra Airways
