Waste Management hiring fair for Manatee and Sarasota counties is Thursday

Waste Management will host a hiring event on Thursday for drivers and technicians in Manatee and Sarasota counties as part of its national career day.
The event is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Waste Management’s facility at 5221 State Road 776 in Venice.
Waste Management officials said they are looking to immediately fill more than 1,000 driver and technician positions across the country.
Those interested can pre-register for the hiring event or submit an application in advance at wmcareerday.com. For those who don’t pre-register, walk-ins will be accepted.
A news release from Waste Management said applicants could be hired during the career fair.
Waste Management is one of the nation’s leading providers of waste and recycling services and services nearly 25 million customers.
TIDEWELL HOSPICE
Tidewell Hospice will hold “A Night for Nurses” hiring event from 5-9 p.m. on May 11 at its company headquarters, 5955 Rand Blvd. in Sarasota.
Tidewell, which serves more than 1,100 patients daily in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, is seeking registered nurses to fill the following roles:
▪ Home case managers;
▪ Assisted living facility case managers;
▪ Float case managers;
▪ Triage;
▪ Per diem;
▪ Admissions;
▪ Hospice House.
Tidewell has offices in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto, Sarasota, Arcadia, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice.
Those interested in attending “A Night for Nurses” are asked to RSVP at anightfornurses.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Eric Hugan at 941-552-5936 or ehugan@tidewell.org.
OTHER EVENTS
▪ Vengroff Williams will hold a hiring event from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the CareerSource Suncoast Sarasota location, 3660 N. Washington Blvd. The company is looking for medical billing specialists, insurance subrogation specialists and resolution/customer service specialists. Those interested can apply online at vwinc.com before attending the event.
▪ PGT Custom Windows and Doors will host a hiring event from 8-11 a.m. on May 13 at its headquarters, 1070 Technology Drive in Venice. The company, which has approximately 2,000 employees, has more than 100 positions available and is looking for manufacturing group leaders, loading technicians and production technicians. Those interested are asked to complete an online application at pgtindustries.com/about/careers before attending. For more information, call Stephanie Chen at (941) 480-1600, ext. 21021.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments