Expect gas prices to continue to drop across Bradenton-Sarasota

With April gas prices the highest they have been in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in two years, motorists are getting a reprieve as the calendar flips to May.
After nine consecutive days of declines, the average cost on Monday in the two-county region was $2.39 per gallon, according to the AAA fuel tracker.
That’s a five-cent drop in the past week, and analysts predict another round of falling prices this week because of “market concerns of a gasoline glut.”
$2.39The average price for gas in the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Monday, according to AAA.
“Motorists have likely seen the highest prices for the foreseeable future,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
Said Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst for fuel tracking website Gasbuddy.com: “The expected bump in fuel demand doesn’t seem to be coming, leaving refineries with a lot of inventory that has yet to find a market. Gas prices appear poised to drop yet again this week.”
According to Gasbuddy’s county-by-county breakdown, stations in Manatee and Sarasota counties were both averaging $2.40 per gallon on Monday. Nearby, Pinellas County outlets were at $2.39, and Hillsborough County stations were at $2.40.
The area’s average cost of $2.39 matched the national average but was below Florida’s ($2.41).
Comments