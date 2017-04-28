Leadership Manatee looking for those willing to seize opportunities, address challenges

An inspirational leader in our community recently was honored with an award from his peers.
The Leadership Manatee Alumni Association recognized John Horne, owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar restaurants, with its 22nd annual Kent C. Schulz Distinguished Leader Award.
It is presented each year to a Leadership Manatee alumnus who has demonstrated outstanding service in the community and professional achievement. It is also a way to remember and honor Schulz, who this community lost after a courageous battle with cancer.
Schulz was a Leadership Manatee graduate and a generous leader and community supporter. The award was instituted in 1996 and the list of past honorees is distinguished and inspirational: Rae Dowling, Alexander (Sandy) Kirkpatrick, Rick Fawley, Jaymie Carter, Rose Carlson, Amanda Edge Horne, Tom Seguin, Bob Bartz, Betsy Benac, Darrell Turner, John Vita, Edie Bustle, Connie Shingledecker, Diana Davis, Linda Agresta, Ruth Lawler, Cliff Walters, Robert King, Gerry Russell, Brenda Rogers and Bob Sweat.
All of these individuals found meaningful ways to give back to our community beyond their career or credentials. And, they are all graduates of the Leadership Manatee Program. My guess is that every one of these award winners would tell you that their experience with the program is one of the best they’ve had in our community.
The program is designed to ensure that Manatee County never lacks for knowledgeable leaders willing to seize opportunities and address the challenges that our community faces. We all have expertise within our own industry or specialty, but the best-equipped leaders have a deeper understanding of the inner workings of today’s complex society.
The program runs from August through March and includes an in-depth look at many aspects of the county.
The Leadership Manatee program includes robust dialogue, site visits, presentations, panel discussions and more. Topics include education, infrastructure, government, human needs, culture, communications, healthcare, business, law enforcement and others.
Each year, the class members – who are already leaders in our community and hope to hone their knowledge and interests – learn a great deal from each other as well as from the leaders and experts included on each day’s agenda.
The application cycle for the 2017-2108 Leadership Manatee class is open now. I encourage you to learn more about the program and consider applying.
Information can be found at www.ManateeChamber.com/leadershipmanatee.
Jacki Dezelski is the interim president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
