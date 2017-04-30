Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota counties

Cathleen McCabe, M.D., has been selected to the Top Doctor List 2017 by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd. Dr. McCabe specializes in cataract and clear lens replacement at The Eye Associates. She also received the newly created inaugural Castle Connolly Exceptional Women in Medicine Award. Dr. McCabe was nominated by physician peers. Dr. McCabe is a graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin and went on to an internship with Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. She completed her residency training at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami School of Medicine.
Kim Kirtley is the new workers compensation development manager at Sarasota Orthopedic Associates. Kirtley previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry. She earned her bachelor of science degree in health science education from the University of Florida.
Katie Fritz was promoted to coordinator, marketing and community relations, for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fritz previously served as Florida operations assistant. Fritz is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
Sean Lewis is the new social media account executive and Cindy Kane is the new account executive and web content producer at The Fox Business Group LLC. Lewis has a background in project management and event promotions. Kane previously worked in reporting and editing positions at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. She holds a bachelor of science degree in mass communications.
Alicia K. Long has been appointed to chair the Pura Belpré Award selection committee. The PBA is an American Library Association award for youth media. Long is the reference and instruction librarian at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. She is a 2009 Spectrum Scholar and a 2012 American Library Association Emerging Leader. She earned her master of library and information science from the University of South Florida.
Emily K. Garriott, attorney, has been added to the legal team at Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec &Westheimer, P.A. Garriott was an assistant state attorney in the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the Florida Bar. Garriott was awarded her juris doctorate, cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She earned a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in political science with a minor in family, youth and community science from the University of Florida.
Elliott Mitchell has been named to the board of directors of Community AIDS Network. Mitchell is a real estate developer of commercial and multi-family housing in Florida. He previously served as chairman, president and CEO of the company that invented and produced scent and fragrance strips. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in finance and accounting from the University of Alabama.
Marci Sweat has been hired as trust associate by Caldwell Trust Company. Sweat previously served as officer and account manager at Northern Trust Company. She attended Northern Trust School and the Florida Trust and Wealth Management School
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments