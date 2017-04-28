Manatee County accepting applications for hoteliers on Tourist Development Council

Half of the Manatee County Tourist Development Council could change come June.
The council’s four hotelier seats expire in June. The Tourist Development Council comprises four other positions, two elected officials and two interested citizens, as well as a member of the Manatee County Commission as chair. The TDC meets at 9 a.m. on the third Monday of every other month – the next meeting is June 19 – at various locations in the county.
The four hotelier seats are currently occupied by the following:
▪ Jiten Patel, general manager and owner, the Holiday Inn Sarasota-Bradenton Airport;
▪ David Teitelbaum, owner, Anna Maria Island resorts (Seaside, Tortuga, Tradewinds and Tropic Isle beach resorts);
▪ Ed Chiles, partner in Mainsail Beach Inn and Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club;
▪ Dale Sconyers, general manager, Holiday Inn Lakewood Ranch.
The Manatee County Tourist Development Council makes recommendations to the Manatee County Commission regarding the “effective operation of the projects set forth in the Tourist Development Plan,” according to the Manatee County website. The council also recommends uses for the tourist development tax.
All of the current hoteliers can reapply for another four-year term. Ultimately, the Manatee County Commission will decide who serves on the council. Teitelbaum already has submitted his application and resume for another term, said Anna Maria Island resorts representative Barbara Baker.
Commissioner and chair of the council Carol Whitmore said the end goal of the TDC is to assure tourists in Manatee County have a good experience. And to that end, traffic and congestion are big issues the council will need to tackle in the coming years.
“Anna Maria Island has reached its tipping point as far as having the experience that we promote and we have to be very careful,” Whitmore said. “And that is why we have to redirect our tourist experience. We have so many places to take visitors. We need to spread it out. I think the whole TDC agrees with that.”
Manatee County is accepting applications for the four hotelier positions. Eligible applicants must be owners or managers at motels, hotels, recreational vehicle parks or other tourist accommodations in the county and subject to the 5 percent resort tax. All applicants also must be registered voters in Manatee County, according to a release from the county.
Applications are due June 1 and can be found online at mymanatee.org/advisory_boards.
For more information, call Monica Luff at the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, 941-729-9177, extension 3944, or email her at monica.luff@mymanatee.org.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
