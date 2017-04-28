Long-time civic volunteer and businessman Jim Alderman retiring

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Long-time Bradenton civic volunteer and businessman retiring Pause 3:45 Local law enforcement agencies answer questions from Latino community at forum 3:47 Surveillance video shows alleged battery incident at Seminole Middle School 1:20 Robbers hold Central Florida restaurant workers at gunpoint 5:50 Fire chief discusses response to sulfur fire 0:09 Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton streets 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 1:10 Senate confirms Alexander Acosta as Labor Secretary 0:50 Bayshore softball wins another district title Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

CPA Jim Alderman has worked in Bradenton since 1969 and served on boards of Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County and Centerstone for decades. As a child, he enrolled at the Boys Club. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald