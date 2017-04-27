Hilton planning to hire 20,000 veterans and their families, many in Florida

It’s no secret that veterans often face challenges when re-entering the civilian workforce, but officials with worldwide hotel chain Hilton have long felt that men and women with military experience have skills that are well-suited for the hospitality industry.
To that end, the hotel giant announced this week that it plans to hire 20,000 veterans, spouses, dependents and caregivers by 2020. The announcement came not long after the company completed its 2013 pledge to hire 10,000 veterans two years ahead of schedule.
Among the states with the most veterans hired as part of Hilton’s recently completed Operation: Opportunity program, according to CNN Money: Florida.
“Military veterans and their families have made incredible sacrifices for our country, and we are strongly committed to ensuring they have great jobs when they return home from service,” Christopher J. Nassetta, the president and CEO of Hilton, said in a news release. “We are very proud of our veteran team members who have contributed so much to our company.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for Gulf War-era II veterans – those who have been on active duty since September 2001 – was 5 percent in March. The jobless rate for the overall population last month was 4.5 percent.
Operation: Opportunity was unveiled by Hilton six years ago to provide flexible work opportunities and employment continuity for service members during deployments. The company also has developed internship programs and on-the-job training for veterans and their families.
Hilton has a website – jobs.hilton.com/military – dedicated to veterans seeking employment opportunities.
“Our message to our veteran team members is simple: We value the leadership, integrity, teamwork and other skills you bring to the hospitality industry, and Hilton will do everything it can to support you in making a smooth transition to the civilian workforce,” said Matt Schuyler, the company’s chief human resources officer.
In addition, Hilton is partnering with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to connect military caregivers with Hilton reservations and customer care jobs that enable remote working, including in Florida. During the first phase of Operation: Opportunity, Hilton hired more than 1,000 military spouses and dependents.
The company was founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, a veteran of World War I who served in France. Hilton was ranked 26th on the Fortune magazine list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017.
