April 27, 2017 12:41 PM

Some relief at the pump? Gas prices might have peaked in Florida

By Mike Garbett

All that talk about gas prices approaching $2.70 by Memorial Day weekend perhaps hitting $3 by the summer?

Never mind.

According to fuel tracker AAA, gas prices in Florida might have peaked – at least for the first half of the year.

“This is a nice surprise for motorists,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, noting that prices could drop 5-10 cents per gallon “in the near term” because of a gasoline glut that has pushed the wholesale market to seven-week lows.

Prices across the state dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the average falling to $2.42 in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. The local average was $2.45 a week ago, a 20-month high.

The statewide average on Thursday was $2.44, still above the national average of $2.40.

