Here are more technology gifts for the graduate in your life

It’s the time of year to reward graduates, whether they’re heading off to college or about to enter the real world.
With that in mind, here is part two of our look at some unique gifts – beyond the always-appreciated cash, of course – from the tech world to help graduates as they enter the next phase of their life.
SLIM KEYBOARD
The Kanex multisync premium slim keyboard ($79.99) for Mac and iOS works great as a keyboard, but it would be nothing special if that’s all there was to say about it.
Simultaneously, the USB-powered Bluetooth keyboard can pair with up to four devices, such as a desktop computer, laptop, iPad and iPhone. To sync them, pair each device with a sign key and then to access that device, press that key for the keyboard to recognize it.
Backlit keys are convenient when typing in low-light environments.
Apple fans will love the metal body finish, which perfectly matches most apple devices.
The keyboard is powered by a USB-charged 750 mAh rechargeable Lithium ion battery.
More: kanex.com
THERAPY SPEAKER
Whether from a rigid work schedule or because you’re getting older by the day, sleep becomes more and more important.
The iHome portable sleep therapy speaker ($69.99) creates a calming environment anywhere using a combination of light and sound therapy. The sound has six calming therapy tracks built in. Users also can send audio from a mobile device via Bluetooth or a direct-wired connection with the Aux-in port (a 3.5-mm audio cable is included).
The sounds include heartbeat, ocean, nature, storm, tonal sound Zen and white noise. The system is designed to help users lower their heart rate and breathing to help ensure the proper frame of mind for a good night’s sleep.
The therapy speaker also has 200 full-color light therapy modes designed to align circadian rhythms at night and improve one’s mood throughout the day.
The compact speaker comes with a carrying strap, and there’s a timer with choices of 30, 60 or 90 minutes.
More: ihomeaudio.com
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
V-Moda’s Crossfade II wireless headphones ($330 or $350, depending on color) have everything – incredible sound, style and comfort, and they fold up in a portable hard case.
The sound won me over one note into the first song. The powerful sound comes from a pair of dual-diaphragm 50-mm drivers.
The comfort comes from new memory foam ear covers, which were selected from hundreds tested during a three-month period. The larger, deeper cushions are connected to an adjustable Steelflex headband, which slides to get the proper fit.
A patent-pending CliqFold design allows them to fold in the small travel case. There’s also room for small accessories and audio cables in the case.
Charging, music selections, pairing and hands-free calls with the built-in mic are all done on the side of one ear. An in-line mic cable is also included.
The Crossfade 2 wireless headphones can pair with two sources simultaneously, and there’s about 14 hours of music before a USB charge is needed.
More: v-moda.com
