Flynn was warned not to accept foreign government payments

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Long-time Bradenton civic volunteer and businessman retiring Pause 1:43 Bradenton resident receives energy-efficient makeover 5:06 Bob "Buzz" Turner announces retirement from Bradenton Herald 0:09 Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton streets 1:30 Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content) 0:57 U.S. Commander: North Korea's Kim Jong Un not scared to fail 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 0:24 Quarterback Bryan Gagg discusses his arrival at Braden River High 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senior lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have violated the law when he took payments from groups associated with foreign governments. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Tuesday’s press briefing that he didn’t know if Flynn broke any laws. The White House