Energy-efficient makeovers help low-income residents save on their power bills

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Long-time Bradenton civic volunteer and businessman retiring Pause 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:44 Take a tour of Bulk Food Superstore 5:06 Bob "Buzz" Turner announces retirement from Bradenton Herald 1:34 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:13 Manatee Memorial CEO listens as Manatee resident Glen Gibellina complains about hospital's recent safety grade 0:49 Police officer saves man from jumping off roof 0:59 101-year-old woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Teondra Mathews received an energy-efficiency makeover at her home in Bradenton on Wednesday. Florida Power & Light provides the makeovers free of charge as a part of the company's Power to Save program. Janelle O'Dea Bradenton Herald