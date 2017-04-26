‘Whiskey and Wheaties’ bill passes Florida House by 1 vote

The “Whiskey and Wheaties” bill, which would let grocery stores sell liquor alongside food, passed the Florida House by one vote.
HB 81, which passed 58-57, now heads to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk for his signature. It eliminates the state’s requirement that liquor stores be kept separate from grocery sales.
A deeply divided legislature debated the bill for hours Tuesday. Democrats and Republicans alike warned that passage could lead to increased alcoholism and a rise in theft at large chain stores such as Wal-Mart.
Supporters of the bill said those figures are a lot lower in states that don’t have the so-called “liquor wall” that Florida has.
