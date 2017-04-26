Business

April 26, 2017 2:12 PM

‘Whiskey and Wheaties’ bill passes Florida House by 1 vote

Bay News 9

The “Whiskey and Wheaties” bill, which would let grocery stores sell liquor alongside food, passed the Florida House by one vote.

HB 81, which passed 58-57, now heads to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk for his signature. It eliminates the state’s requirement that liquor stores be kept separate from grocery sales.

A deeply divided legislature debated the bill for hours Tuesday. Democrats and Republicans alike warned that passage could lead to increased alcoholism and a rise in theft at large chain stores such as Wal-Mart.

Supporters of the bill said those figures are a lot lower in states that don’t have the so-called “liquor wall” that Florida has.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
Take a tour of Bulk Food Superstore 2:44

Take a tour of Bulk Food Superstore
Raise your voice for equal pay 1:56

Raise your voice for equal pay

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos