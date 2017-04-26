Here are some top technology gifts for the graduate in your life

It’s the time of year to reward graduates, whether they’re heading off to college or about to enter the real world.
With that in mind, here are some unique gifts – beyond the always-appreciated cash, of course – from the tech world to help graduates as they enter the next phase of their life.
UNIVERSAL ADAPTER
One day – perhaps soon – all of our gadgets will be cable-free, but until then, we must make use of the best available.
One of the top universal adapters for charging computers and USB-powered accessories comes from Griffin Technology. The chargers are built with Griffin’s patented BreakSafe magnetic connector and add feature solutions for cables and devices such as USB-C MacBook Pro, UTS Type C and standard USB devices.
The quick-release cables are designed to safely disconnect from the attached device when under stress on strain, making it one of the best cost-saving devices on the market.
Several models are available or will be on the market in the coming months. The BreakSafe car charger and wall charger both cost $39.99; the hi-power magnetic USB-C breakaway cable goes for $39.99; and the magnetic USB breakaway adapter is $19.99.
CHARGING STAND
Satechi’s Smart Charging Stand ($34.99; available in gold, silver or space gray) simultaneously charges up four USB-powered devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables and smartwatches.
Three of the USB ports are on the bottom of the base, while the fourth has an internal connection and feeds to the top for charging.
The stand comes with interchangeable adapters for an Apple Watch, FitBit Blaze or smartphone – place the device atop the stand for hands-free access while it charges. Moreover, users can store adapters, memory cards and other small gadgets inside the stand.
The travel-friendly stand is designed with smart charging technology to ensure the safest and fastest charge for each device.
BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
Jam’s Xterior Max wireless Bluetooth speaker ($119.99) is indoor friendly, outdoor friendly, drop-proof friendly and can even take a swim.
The rugged-looking, smooth-sounding speaker is designed with a rubberized exterior for maximum protection. A screw mount enables it to easily attach to a bike, and there’s a USB port for charging other devices. The sound comes from front- and rear-facing grills, and there’s a built-in mic for hands-free calls.
The backpack-friendly speaker provides about 12 hours of use before needing to be recharged. And for those who don’t like a Bluetooth connection, there is a 3.5 mm Aux-in port.
