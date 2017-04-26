Plan to give health care to every Californian moves forward

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 Bradenton resident receives energy-efficient makeover Pause 2:16 Long-time Bradenton civic volunteer and businessman retiring 1:34 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 0:38 "Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

About half of Americans still have health care through their employers. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based health care plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear.