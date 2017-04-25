Party Animal recalls organic dog food over drug used to put pets to sleep

An organic pet food company named Party Animal might have a drug problem.
Party Animal is recalling one lot of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food, No. 0136E15204 04 with a Best By date of July 2019, and one lot of Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food, No. #0134E15 237 13 with a Best By date of August 2019. The lots were distributed nationwide, including Florida.
A Texas customer took samples of each into a store after lab test results came back positive for pentobarbital. In dogs, PetPlace.com says, pentobarbital “is a barbiturate drug introduced as a sedative and anesthetic. Pentobarbital is now most commonly used for euthanasia for dogs and cats.” Also, “pentobarbital has been largely superseded by other anesthetics, but it is still occasionally used for sedation and to control epileptic seizures.”
Party Animal asks customers to return the 13-ounce cans from those lots to their retailer for a full refund. Retailers are asked to send cans from those lots to Party Animal for testing.
