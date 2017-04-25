Redevelopment moving forward at DeSoto Square mall

The president of Madison Properties Southeast Region is visiting DeSoto Square this week to move the mall’s redevelopment plans forward.
Meyer Lebovitz, the mall’s new owner, filed for a notice of commencement for the redevelopment plans last week under his company DeSoto Owners LLC, according to documents filed with the Manatee County Clerk. The notice lists painting, electrical, plumbing, framing, drywall, air conditioning and exterior work.
Don Burrow, the mall’s general manager, said Jerrell M. Davis, the president of Madison Properties Southeast Region, arrived in Bradenton on Monday night and would be in town for a couple days to meet with him and determine a time line for the redevelopment.
“He’s out on the concourse looking around right now,” Burrow said Tuesday. “Most everything will start on the outside with the parking lot; resealing, striping, lights and it will progress from there.”
The redevelopment plans for DeSoto Square mall include a $7 million investment for “updating, beautifying and constructing new additions to the shopping center.”
In Florida, Madison Properties works with properties in West Palm Beach and New Port Richey. Other malls and shopping centers under Madison Properties’ purview are located in Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
303 301 Blvd. W.
“The location of the DeSoto Square mall within the local community it has served for so many years makes our redevelopment purpose very clear: Make an exciting destination for its surrounding residents to shop, dine and enjoy entertainment,” Lebovitz said last month in a press release regarding the redevelopment. “We will be adding new retail stores with canopied entries and new free-standing restaurants.”
Specific retailers weren’t named in the release.
Lebovitz bought the mall for $25.5 million from an affiliate company of New York-based Namdar Realty Group. Sears and J.C. Penney are longtime anchors at the mall, which opened in 1973 and has struggled to keep pace with other malls in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
