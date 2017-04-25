Faces in business: Sandra Arnt

Sandra Arnt
Owner
Nana’s Treasure Chest, 8323 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. nanaconsignsarasota.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: It was not going to be easy, it would take time and if we didn’t succeed in five years we’d might as well forget it. It took five years of hard work, every day. We now have great reviews and we build a great clientele and a great deal of trust.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I love animals. I always wanted to be a veterinarian.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Opening this business. We took all of our 401(k) money and opened this store. It is doing very well.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Hawaii. I’ve never been there and would love to see all the islands.
