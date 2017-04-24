Bradenton bagel fans, rejoice: Uncle Nick’s is open for business

Uncle Nick’s N.Y. Style Bagels, Subs & Deli is bringing a much-needed piece of New York life to Manatee Avenue.
The bagel shop and deli opened at 6 a.m. on Monday and was packed as soon as Bradenton residents got a whiff of real-deal bagels.
Bernadette and Jim Clark, Bradenton residents of more than 30 years, stopped at Uncle Nick’s for lunch. Bernadette dined on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel with butter, while Jim tried the Huckabuck, which is a Reuben sandwich plus pastrami.
“We’ve been desperate for a good deli,” Bernadette said. “There’s nothing like it around here.”
Uncle Nick’s offers a full menu complete with entrees, salads and plenty of deli sandwiches. But for some people, Uncle Nick’s is all about the bagels.
Mike Little, a Bradenton resident of 27 years, munched on the Bypass breakfast sandwich, featuring two eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese on any variety of bagel.
“We need a bagel shop in Bradenton,” Little said.
Previously, when he got a bagel craving, he would drive to Paradise Bagels and Cafe on Anna Maria Island.
Uncle Nick’s has two Lakeland locations with a third planned to open in May. Nick DeBellis Jr., one-third of the DeBellis family that runs Uncle Nick’s, hopes to emphasize the deli aspect of the Bradenton location. The Lakeland shops aren’t open for dinner, but the Bradenton Uncle Nick’s will be three days a week.
The Uncle Nick’s dinner menu offers entrees such as sirloin steak, salmon, a chopped salad series and a flat bread menu. Beer and wine are available in the evening, as well.
Beyond the change in hours and menu, Uncle Nick’s in Bradenton looks much the same as the Lakeland locations. Bronze ceiling tiles and murals of New York sports stars painted by local artist Jesse Demolli make customers feel like they walked into a true-blue New York deli.
The Uncle Nick’s management team brought together two food service veterans who both hail from Connecticut. The store’s general manager, Xzavier Williams, and head chef Rob Fitzgerald met when Williams was in college. They now live 10 houses apart and though they decided to come to Florida on their own separately, Uncle Nick’s and a dose of fate brought them back together behind the bagel counter.
“After I talked to Nick and saw his vision, it was somewhere I wanted to be,” Williams said, as Fitzgerald nodded in agreement.
To learn more about Uncle Nick’s, visit unclenicksbagels.com or call the store at 941-567-4111.
Uncle Nick’s
Address: 5917 Manatee Ave. W.
Phone: 941-567-4111
Prices: Bagel and cream cheese, less than $5, breakfast sandwiches and omelettes, $5 to $9, sandwiches and burgers, $9 to $10, entrees for dinner, $8 and up
Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Website: unclenicksbagels.com
