Bradenton Herald publisher Bob “Buzz” Turner retires after 43 years

After 43 years in the news business and a decade leading Manatee County’s newspaper, Bradenton Herald publisher Bob “Buzz” Turner will retire, effective June 1.
Turner, 65, arrived at the Bradenton Herald in 1979 with more than a decade of newspaper experience already under his belt. He started his carer at the Columbus (Georgia) Ledger-Enquirer working part-time as an intern. Turner came to the Herald as retail advertising manager and was promoted to director of advertising four years later.
In 1988, Turner earned another promotion and became general manager. Eight years later, he became vice president and director of operations; in 2008, he became president and publisher.
“For the past 43 years, I have been blessed with a long career doing something I am passionate about,” Turner said. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with wonderful people who cared about a free press that reported the truth and maintained an informed public. I have also been blessed to live in Bradenton, Florida. It is a place that I love. The time is right.”
Upon Turner’s retirement, Darren Haimer, vice president of advertising at the Bradenton Herald, will keep his current title as well as take on the responsibilities of general manager. Haimer, who turns 39 on Wednesday, will report to McClatchy regional publisher Alex Villoch, based in Miami.
Haimer started at the Bradenton Herald as vice president of advertising in 2013. He began his career as an account executive in Miami almost 20 years ago and worked his way up through positions at the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the New Haven Register. He belongs to a number of community organizations and boards, including the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Council, the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Advisory Board, the Florida Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives and Intersect Media Solutions.
“I am fortunate to have been an active member in a community-centric culture such as Manatee County,” Haimer said. “To that end, I am excited to have the opportunity to lead a creative and innovative team in extending the reach of the Bradenton Herald for readers and advertisers as a digital-first company while we continue to incorporate leading-edge technologies into our business.”
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
