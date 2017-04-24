Seeking a job in manufacturing? This might be your week

Three manufacturing companies will hold job interviews in the Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area this week.
Camondulli North America, which produces marble and granite edge cutting and polishing machines, will interview candidates for a sales and marketing position from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday at CareerSource Suncoast, 3660 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota.
CertainTeed Corporation, which manufactures building materials for commercial and residential construction, will interview candidates for plant operator and industrial maintenance technician from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday at its facility, 1860 47th Terrace E. in Bradenton.
PGT Industries will hold interviews from noon-4 p.m. on Friday at Goodwill Job Connection, 14879 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
Additional details and job descriptions can be found at careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
