Correction: Potato Stocks story

In a story April 19 about North Dakota potato stocks, The Associated Press reported erroneously in a headline that potato stocks were up 22 percent. Stocks were down 22 percent.
A corrected version of the story is below:
North Dakota potato stocks down 22 percent over the year
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Potato stocks in North Dakota are down 22 percent from a year ago.
The Agriculture Department says in its latest report that growers, dealers and processors in the state held 7.2 million hundredweight of potatoes in storage on April 1, down from 9.2 million a year ago.
Current stocks represent 35 percent of production.
Nationally, potato stocks on April 1 stood at 133.3 million hundredweight, up about 6 percent over the year.
