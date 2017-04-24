Business

April 24, 2017 5:29 AM

Mixed-use Cary development with Wegmans advances

The Associated Press
CARY, N.C.

Developers will submit a rezoning request to the town of Cary on Monday, advancing a 2-million-square-foot mixed-use space project.

The News & Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2oWZAhE ) that Columbia Development Group's proposal is expected to bring office and retail space, restaurants, hotels, housing, an amphitheater, green space and a Wegmans grocery store to the 92-acre site, along with thousands of jobs. The site is among the largest remaining pieces of vacant land in Cary.

Columbia Development Group partner Abbit Goodwin Jr. says the project would be unique in the Triangle area.

The original January 2016 proposal was weighted more toward the Wegmans, which would be one of the first in North Carolina.

Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht says he likes the new vision, but the council wants to ensure expectations are met.

