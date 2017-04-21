Business

April 21, 2017 11:12 PM

Law partners in Odebrecht, Panama Papers scandals get bail

The Associated Press
PANAMA CITY

A court in Panama on Friday ordered the release on bail of two partners at a law firm involved in last year's "Panama Papers" scandal set off by the leak of thousands of documents related to offshore accounts.

Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca Mora of the Mossack-Fonseca firm were arrested in February in connection with a bribery scandal involving Brazil's state-run oil company, Petrobras.

The two are accused of money laundering for allegedly setting up offshore accounts to move bribes.

The court ordered their release after bail was paid, but that does not prevent the legal case against them from moving forward.

Fonseca has claimed they are the victims of "scapegoating."

