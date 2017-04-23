Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Tracy Knight was appointed a member of the district board of trustees for the State College of Florida Sarasota-Manatee and as a board member at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Knight is managing director of Knight Marketing.
Crystal Snodgrass is the new Manatee County interim county extension director. Snodgrass has served as the extension office’s commercial vegetable agent. Prior to joining the county extension office, Snodgrass worked as a biologist for Manatee County Mosquito Control District and as a vegetable scout with Agricultural Crop Consulting. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida and is a graduate of the Leadership Manatee program.
Allison Imre Perkowski is the new president at Grapevine Communications. Imre Perkowski previously worked with iHeart Media as a senior account executive. She was recognized by Radio Ink Magazine as one of the top account executives in the country. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Communications.
Duane Finney and Rhonda Finney of the Finney Team at Re/Max Alliance Group have earned the distinguished Re/Max Chairman’s Club Award. The award recognizes the highest producing Re/Max associates based on performance.
Valerie Bliss has been appointed to serve on the 2017 Manatee Tiger Bay Board of Directors. Bliss is director of development for the Humane Society of Manatee County. She holds a bachelor of science degree in marketing with a minor in business administration. She is certified in CPR and First Aid, and as a CFRE by the Florida Department of Education, as well a Series 3 and Series 7.
Ryan Nunnelley is the new chief estimator at J.E. Charlotte Construction Corporation. Nunnelley previously worked as account manager at a construction management and general contracting company and served in senior roles in the oil, gas and chemical industry. He served in the infantry of the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Illinois and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from South University in Savannah, Ga.
Ivan Gould has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute. He is a commercial real estate agent with Re/Max Alliance Group. The designation recognizes leading experts in commercial investment real estate. Gould previously worked as chief executive officer of the Buckinghamshire Building Society and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the United Kingdom. He holds an MBA from Henley Business School in the United Kingdom.
Michael Fleming is the new vice president of community management at ICON Management Services Inc. Fleming earned the Professional Community Association Manager designation, the highest designation in the community management industry.
Paul H. Lento, has been named to the Top Doctors List for the fourth year in a row by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd. Dr. Lento is a physician at Sarasota Orthopedic Associates and is fellowship trained and triple board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation. “Top Doc” physicians are nominated by their peers.
Anne McClure was named head golf professional and Joel Rasho was named first assistant and tournaments director at The Founders Club in Sarasota. McClure, a Class A PGA member served previously as seasonal member of the golf team and held the position of head golf professional and assistant golf professional in Florida and Miami. She attended the University of Hawaii on an athletic scholarship in golf and basketball. Rasho previously worked at another golf resort in Sarasota.
