Carnival’s newest ship will have a Dr. Seuss-themed water park

The Grinch is taking a vacation from Whoville with surf board in hand at a new water park debuting on Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon next spring.
He and other characters from Dr. Seuss’ children’s books, including the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2, will be central features at the new Dr. Seuss WaterWorks, a thematic take on the water slide complex traditionally found on Carnival ships. The Doral-based cruise line announced the new addition Thursday at Cruise3Sixty, an annual gathering of travel agents in Fort Lauderdale.
Among the new features: a 450-foot, red and white Cat in the Hat water slide, a blue and white polka dot, 213-foot Fun Things water slide with special lighting effects, a 150-gallon tipping bucket patterned after The Cat’s hat, a kiddie zone and water spray toys.
The water park expands on Carnival’s fleet-wide Seuss at Sea program, a partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises that features themed youth, family, dining and entertainment experiences.
The 3,934-passenger Carnival Horizon debuts in April 2018 and will sail from New York before moving to Miami for a year-round schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning in September of next year.
