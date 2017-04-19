Business

April 19, 2017 9:53 PM

Japan and Australia to deepen ties amid North Korea tension

The Associated Press
TOKYO

The Australian foreign and defense ministers are in Tokyo for talks with their Japanese counterparts on the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threat and other security and economic issues.

The two sides say they will discuss deepening defense cooperation at the ministers' meeting later Thursday.

Ahead of the talks, Defense Minister Marise Payne met with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada late Wednesday.

Inada said the current North Korea situation makes cooperation between their two militaries particularly crucial. They agreed to expand joint exercises and arms-equipment trade.

China and the South China Sea are also expected to be on the agenda when foreign ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Australia's Julie Bishop join the defense ministers for the meeting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread

Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread 1:19

Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread
Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more 0:58

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos